City man waives hearing on charges of sexual assault of two children

Feb. 12—A Meadville man is heading to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on more than 40 felony charges for alleged sexual assaults involving two children between July 2016 and August 2020, according to court documents.

Christopher M. Young, 38, who resides in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on Friday waived his right to a preliminary hearing on all charges filed by Meadville Police Department. By waiving his right to a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, Young automatically was ordered held for trial.

Police accuse Young of raping a girl who was 10 when the alleged assaults began and 13 when they ended. Young also faces an additional 37 charges involving the same girl, according to court documents.

Police also accuse Young of assaulting another child during the same July 2016 and August 2020 time frame.

He faces four charges involving the second child, whose gender is not specified in court documents. The second child was age 6 when the alleged assaults started and age 10 when they ended.

In addition to rape, the charges against Young involving the older child include first-degree felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and 10 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child.

Young also faces 21 third-degree felony charges of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old, one third degree felony count of corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old.

He also faces third-degree felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, and two counts of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years old involving the younger child.

Young remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $150,000 bail awaiting trial during the May term of county criminal court.