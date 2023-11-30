City Manager Batista changes course, will give Human Rights Commission info on hate crimes

WORCESTER — Following a disagreement over the city Human Rights Commission's request for information, City Manager Eric D. Batista announced Thursday the city will be posting the requested Bureau of Professional Standards' public records on its website and provide the commission with hate crime statistics and demographics.

Batista said the Human Rights Commission will be provided that data to deliberate solely on the matter of hate crime statistics. He expects the documents to be ready by mid-December.

The city manager said in a Thursday afternoon statement that he stood by his direction to the Human Rights Commission, that the commission looking into police handling of hate crime incidents was the wrong direction for the commission and he would like would like the Human Rights Commission to focus on the ongoing restructuring of the city’s Executive Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"I steadfastly stand by the direction that I provided to the HRC in working with my administration and me," Batista said.

In a Nov. 13 Human Rights Commission meeting, Chair Ellen Shemitz said Batista asked the commission to move away from police oversight.

Shemitz had hoped Batista would expedite the commission’s request for documents regarding a dozen recently sustained investigations into police misconduct and hate crime investigations.

Commissioners voted to ask Batista to come to their next meeting, on Monday, to explain his position.

A spokesperson for Batista said at the time that the city manager asked the commission to focus on other priorities pending the results of a Department of Justice investigation into Worcester police and a separate, city-funded racial equity audit of the Police Department.

In his Thursday statement, Batista said the city would be providing the set of documents "in the spirit of transparency."

Saying he holds all boards and commissions to the highest standards and expects them to work with the administration, Batista also outlined his view of the Human Rights Commission's role. He said the commission can review diversity, equity and inclusion policies, review human rights complaints against private entities and hold meetings and hearings on the completion of any investigations.

"This does not include investigations on city employees or departments," Batista said.

Batista said his near-term goals for the commission are the creation of an equal opportunity employment policy; revision of the affirmative action policy; pay equity for city employees; creating education materials on matters like fair housing, workplace harassment and implicit bias; and working to establish a formal grievance process.

The city manager said he takes police accountability seriously and is pursuing "material outcomes." He said the commission has fostered a good relationship with police under interim Chief Paul Saucier.

Batista also added the city is in the final interview stages of hiring a chief equity officer for the Executive Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

