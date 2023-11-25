City Manager Cody Holcomb to retire

Nov. 25—Ada City Manager Cody Holcomb will retire from the city, effective Dec. 31.

The city of Ada issued a press release earlier this week, saying Holcomb had "a distinguished career with the city."

Holcomb joined the city of Ada as city engineer/public works director in 2008, then later served as assistant city manager. He became city manager in 2012.

The press release stated, "During his tenure, he directed a comprehensive street improvement program, worked on rebuilding the city's water supply infrastructure, oversaw a new terminal building at the Ada Regional Airport, was instrumental in Proposition One (streets and infrastructure) becoming a permanent tax, worked with other leaders to attract retail and commercial development, managed the construction of the new police and fire stations, a new sports park, two new aquatic centers, a new senior/community center, and Main Street improvements. He and his staff planned the upcoming Penny for our City Extension (3) projects to include multiple area park improvements, and a future multipurpose community building, along with the expansion of walking/biking trails throughout Ada."

"The city of Ada has seen a tremendous amount of growth under the leadership of Cody Holcomb," Mayor Randy McFarlin said. "We wish him well as he pursues other opportunities, where his talent will continue to benefit our community."

In addition to the regular city budgets, Holcomb has been involved in the planning, design, and construction management of what will be up to 200 million dollars of capital development and projects for the city. Holcomb is a professional engineer with a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University and holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from the University of Central Oklahoma. He attended Leadership Oklahoma and served on the board for four years and also served as an Oklahoma Municipal League board member. Holcomb

currently serves on the Oka' Institute Advisory Council.

"It has been an honor to serve such an outstanding community," Holcomb said. "I am grateful to the elected leaders, fellow employees and citizens who have given time and energy to our efforts together. Ada is an incredible place that has allowed me to grow personally and professionally and is a great place to raise a family."