City Manager Minerich talks Trash

Dec. 23—Richmond City Manager Rob Minerich told the Register, "We talk a lot of trash at City Hall."

The administrator reported receiving numerous messages from citizens who are concerned or confused about the city's change in waste collection services.

According to the city manager, the change comes after a "routine" request for proposals (RFP) from the city. Minerich commented that this is due to a local ordinance.

"We have a city ordinance that requires us to have a franchise agreement with a garbage contractor to handle all of our residential, commercial, and retail garbage pickup and the city," Minerich explained.

While the city manages the RFP process and the acquisition of services, it does not handle the actual garbage pickup.

For example, the bid process is handled by Minerich's office, the city clerk, and the city attorney. Once bids are received, the city facilitates an open bid opening, where anybody can attend and sign in. The bids are vetted by Minerich's team before making a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners, who vote on the decision based on the information they have received and the recommendations made by Minerich's office.

Waste Management had held the waste disposal contract with the city for five years; however, it was part of a string of company buyouts.

"Over the past 14 years, there have been five different companies that have bought each other, to provide service to the city," said Minerich.

Rumpke also submitted a proposal this round, making it and Waste Management the only two contractors who responded to the RFP.

Rumpke won out and will hold a three-year contract.

The City Manager acknowledged that there would be a price increase with Rumpke, which could be jarring to customers who hadn't experienced a price increase in the five years the city utilized Waste Management.

He countered that the pricing was still "competitive" and that the city was promised a low wait time of approximately 2 minutes for ongoing customer service inquiries.

Quick follow up and courteous customer service was a large part of the decision to switch, according to Minerich, who said, "The problem was a customer service issue. With Waste Management, you didn't feel like you were talking to somebody who was familiar with our community...If you call their 800 number, you're routed through Nashville or New Jersey. and with Rumpke, they're very comfortable and familiar with our community and can help people better."

This sentiment is supported by the testimonial of Madison Countian Daniel Rogers, who reported being "very satisfied" in his nearly 10 years of service with Rumpke at three different locations.

"I've always had great service with them, never had any issues. If they miss a pickup — which has only happened three times in almost 10 years — they take no more than a day to come back and get it. Customer service has always been very good, never had any issues with the number of bags I leave out or anything like that. The cost has gone up about $20 every three months since I've started, but the cost of everything has gone up," he said.

Richmond resident Ashleigh Fletcher reached out to the company via e-mail to ask about the logistics of her upcoming switch to Rumpke.

"I was concerned about the increase and also, we have two cans because of our family size and I was wondering about their cost for multiple cans. It will end up being about a $15 increase for us every three months should we choose to get an extra can. I expected an increase since everything else is going up, I just wasn't expecting the change in companies," she said.

She reported that she was satisfied with Rumpke's e-mail follow-up, which broke down the pricing information she sought and gave her contact information for further inquiries.

Additional concerns about Rumpke's fuel surcharge have also come up for residents.

The fuel surcharge fluctuates, according to the company, with Rumpke updating it monthly based on prices reflected in the national diesel fuel prices as reported by the Energy Information Administration of the U.S. Department of Energy (EIA/DOE) in its Retail On-Highway Diesel Prices Index for the Midwest Region.

The company asserts that its fuel surcharge is "well below the fees of other major competitors in the industry" and that they do not participate in "miscellaneous administrative charges."

The company's fuel surcharge did not exceed $4.474 per gallon in 2023, with that price reflecting a 21.95% surcharge. Its highest fuel surcharge prices since 2018 came in the summer of 2022 when prices surged to $5.631 per gallon in July.

"I feel like the new service with Rumpke is going to allow us to not talk so much trash at City Hall," Minerich concluded.