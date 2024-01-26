City manager provides year in review

Jan. 26—ASHLAND — The bulk of City Manager Mike Graese's comments during Thursday's Ashland city commission meeting consisted of an overall glowing review of 2023.

Graese pointed out a plethora of positive items from a 46-page report.

Among the city staff's accomplishments:

—The solid waste department collected 9,200 tons of municipal solid waste on six routes.

—Workers completed 1,901 repair orders in the Central Garage.

—Animal Control fielded 859 service calls

—Employees collected 860 dumpster loads of recyclables.

—ELDT (entry-level driver training) trainers Frank Jones and Scott Dalton trained 28 employees, all of whom acquired their CDLs — saving the city about $78,000 in 2023.

—Street workers patched 2,966 potholes — using 290 tons of asphalt. They also installed 1,500 feet of conduit and wire for the parking garage camera system and converted all lighting to LED in the garage.

—The fire department responded to 2,066 calls (an increase of 37 calls from the year prior) — 195 of them were fire-related; and 540 were of the EMS variety. Firefighters logged 13,702.5 hours of training — an average of 268.6 hours per person. AFD conducted 657 fire inspections and flushed/tested 1,033 hydrants. It received five grants amounting $156,400 and received $11,250 worth of donations.

—Ashland Police responded to 23,191 calls for service — an average of 63 a call. APD made 1,345 total arrests in 2023. It worked 858 vehicle crashes (up 6% from 2022).

APD hired seven new police officers and employed six school resource officers last year.

Graese noted the addition of a digital forensic lab, which is valuable to other law enforcement agencies, too.

—Regarding utilities, city employees repaired 213 water main leaks and breaks. They committed no violations in water production while producing more than 3.3 billion gallons of high-quality water, according to Graese. As previously reported, the water treatment plant earned a certificate of excellence in water quality by the state's Area Wide Optimization Program.

Wastewater workers treated 1.1 billion gallons of wastewater. By remaining in compliance, 2023 marked the fourth year of the last six that Ashland qualifies for the operational excellence award from the Kentucky/Tennessee Water Environment Federation.

—Engineering-wise, Phase 3 of the Dixon Street project is complete. Projects in progress or under construction are U.S. 23 road waterline replacement, water pump station emergency generators, wastewater treatment plant upgrade, Winchester Avenue streetscape and the conference center that will be at 1401 Winchester Ave.

About 17.3 miles (12% of streets included in the Administered Annual Resurfacing Program) were resurfaced. Workers installed 11,000 linear feet of sidewalks at various locations.

—The finance department received the CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 16th year in a row.

—In Parks and Recreation, employees installed bench swings at Riverfront and Central Parks, put in a playground at Wendell Banks Southside Park, constructed a playground at Oliverio Park and erected a new fence at the riverfront.

—The Ashland Assisted Housing Authority went from "standard performers" to "high performers," and it issued vouchers to 319 low-income families.

—Economic Development employees created a comprehensive "how to start a business" packet, "providing valuable resources for aspiring small business owners," the report states.

—Graese said the legal department played a pivotal role in Ashland's ability to get national opioid litigation funds. "Legal" drafted and prepared 173 ordinances, 34 resolutions and 27 municipal orders in 2023.

—Graese extended gratitude to Erika Bonner, the city's public information officer, and others who played instrumental roles in drawing the Appalachian Regional Commission Conference to the city in September.

Also under the public-information umbrella, a city logo was trademarked and used regularly, and social media accounts saw significant growth.

"This doesn't even scratch the surface," Graese said. "I strongly encourage you to get that 46-page document, and there's a lot of other things in there that'll make you go 'wow.'"

The full report is accessible at ashlandky.gov. Click on "document center" and then scroll down to "accomplishments," and click on it to access the report.

