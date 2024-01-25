City of Manhattan battling potholes, water main breaks

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The shift from frigid cold temperatures to more moderate weather has wreaked havoc on Manhattan’s infrastructure.

Andrew Lawson, the City of Manhattan’s communications manager, tells 27 News that weather, especially during the winter, can be hard on city roads and water systems. He said the city received roughly 500 street repair reports in 2023, but that number is already over 100 in the first month of 2024.

“Any time you get water that seeps into the streets into the asphalt or concrete, it’s going to expand when it melts,” Lawson said of potholes popping up all over the city.

Customer shares video of roaches he saw at Topeka taco shop

Public Works crews spent their Wednesday “quick-patching” potholes. They closed one lane on Anderson Avenue to work, and also spent time in other areas like Tuttle Creek Boulevard and parts of Sunset Avenue.

The city is using a new, elastic material, according to Lawson, that is supposed to be more durable and last for about a year. However, potholes aren’t the only thing city crews are focused on right now. Lawson said shifting temperatures create the perfect recipe for water main breaks as well.

City workers have handled several since December, including one that surfaced on Tatarrax Drive Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s just something we have to get out and deal with,” Lawson said. “Because obviously then you’re introducing more water to the situation, which could cause even more impacts, not to mention, impacts people’s water service.”

Residents living near Tatarrax Drive were told via the city’s social media that they would have reduced water pressure through Thursday morning as a result of the break.

How to protect your home from frozen pipes this winter

In terms of repairs, Lawson said the case is the same for both water main breaks and potholes. The city makes temporary fixes as needed until it has the resources to fund a full replacement.

Lawson said the results of recent weather are a testament to how important the upkeep of city infrastructure can be.

“It’s a huge chunk of our budgets for a reason,” he said. “Because when it breaks down, it impacts all of our lives. We don’t have water, we don’t have electricity, you know, whatever the service is.”

The City of Manhattan has an app where residents can report non-emergency issues, such as potholes; the app is called Report It. Lawson tells 27 News the alerts that residents report go straight to the Public Works Department, who uses them to prioritize what area in Manhattan needs the most attention.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.