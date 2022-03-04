🌱 City Mask Mandate Lifted + Jackson Waffle House Shooting

Happy Saturday, people of Jackson! Here are the most important things going on around Jackson today.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and very warm. High: 79 Low: 63.

Here are the top three stories today in Jackson:

Yesterday, Chokwe Antar Mayor Lumumba officially lifted the City of Jackson's mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The order, which follows a similar one released by the CDC last week, lifts all restrictions surrounding masks as well as business capacity and hours regulations. An existing ordinance allowing businesses to establish or expand temporary outdoor areas remains in place. (Press Release Desk) Jackson police are investigating an early morning Waffle House shooting that injured two men. On Friday at 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance at the Waffle House off High Street. According to officials, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital for surgery; a 23-year-old man was also shot once. (WAPT Jackson) A tribute to young men who died by gun violence is now gracing the streets of Jackson. On Thursday, the Mothers of Murdered Sons organization unveiled its billboard, which reads "Gone But Not Forgotten" and bears the images of 11 murder victims. The organization offers free counseling to mothers as well as a 24-hour support hotline. (WLBT)

Today in Jackson:

Showtime Movie Matinee - Medgar Evers Boulevard Library (1:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The Jackson Police Department introduced its newly appointed Precinct Two Commander, Julian Lonie, and Precinct Three Commander, Christian Vance. Congratulations, Commanders! (Facebook)

Severe storms will be possible Monday into Monday evening, especially for locations north of the Interstate 20 corridor. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail, and possible tornadoes. (Facebook)

Enjoy an exciting Spring Break “Week of Wonder” in Jackson’s award-winning LeFleur Museum District! The LMD’s four uniquely amazing museums are offering special Spring Break events, exhibits, and discounts between Mar. 14-18. (Facebook)

Story continues

Loving the Jackson Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! See you all tomorrow morning for your next update.

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Jackson Patch