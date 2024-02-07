City to match county's construction impact grant

Feb. 7—CUMBERLAND — The mayor and City Council on Tuesday approved a $50,000 match to an Allegany County appropriation for a Baltimore Street construction impact grant program.

County officials last month announced development of a grant program to help downtown businesses that have lost customers during the $16 million renovation, which began in April and is expected to be finished in October.

Some businesses said they are struggling to stay afloat as the project has periodically caused disruptions including access to their buildings, and water outages.

The city's portion of the grant will be reassigned from its micro-revolving loan fund.

"I conceptually disagree with it," Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said Tuesday during a City Council work session.

Citizens need to determine how money gets to the downtown businesses, he said.

"What these establishments need are customers," Morriss said.

The council only agreed to the match because money was available in the city's revolving loan fund, he said.

"There's not a parking problem in Cumberland," Councilman Jimmy Furstenberg said. "There's a walking problem in Cumberland."

He asked how the money will be distributed.

That's up to the county, Cumberland Administrator Jeff Silka said.

Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said the city in the past appropriated more than $1.6 million, mostly from grant money that had to be used in specific ways, to support downtown businesses.

"It's good to know what efforts were made to help them through this," she said and added the project has caused a "challenging time."

In other business, the council:

—Recognized Andrew Lenhart, Sara Gant, and Ryan Woods for completion of firefighter recruit training approved by the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.

—Accepted a maximum $4,396,880 bid from Excavating Associates, Inc. for a South End water main replacement.

—Accepted a maximum $37,275 multi-year contract with RoadBotics to provide the engineering department a software subscription to determine which roads require attention, and create a pavement improvement plan.

—Approved 60-month, 3% interest micro-revolving loans of $10,000 each for Mandela Echefu of Wheelzup Adventures, and Michael Harris of Pepper in a Bottle, with no interest charged until Jan. 1, 2025 — the month the first payment will be due.

—Approved purchase of equipment from CDW to replace city IT storage switches, which are end of life unsupported systems, for maximum $65,636.66.

