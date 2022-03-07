City Matters: Victim in YDC probe faces prison for ... smoking marijuana

Mar. 7—HOW SHOULD THE state of New Hampshire treat Natasha Maunsell? It depends how we look at her. Right now, the state sees her as a two-bit criminal.

Since mid-January, the 36-year-old has been behind bars at the state Correctional Facility for Women because she violated her parole. Her intolerable behavior: smoking weed a few times and accompanying a distraught friend who lost a relative to Puerto Rico.

Next week, she'll go before the parole board, which could order her to remain in prison.

Yet, in other files, the state of New Hampshire lists Maunsell as a victim. The pregnant mother of two is, in fact, a victim of the state of New Hampshire itself.

At 16, Maunsell was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her jailer at a youth detention center in Concord, according to seven felony sexual assault indictments issued last summer.

Her alleged assailant, Victor Malavet of Gilford, was 39 at the time of the rapes. He is part of a massive investigation into cases of physical and sexual abuse at the New Hampshire juvenile justice system from the 1960s to 2018. Another nine people face charges involving the YDC in Manchester.

So on one hand, the state needs the help of Maunsell to put away an alleged child rapist and start a healing process. But on the other hand, we're playing hardball with her for actions that thousands undertake with impunity.

Given her abuse, the state can at least share the blame for any imperfections Maunsell may have as a parolee, her lawyer said.

"I don't think the state can stand on its high horse here," said Michael Lewis of Concord. "This is the long-tail outcome of a massive coverup of serious crimes against children."

The prosecutor in charge of the YDC investigation didn't have much to say for one of his victim-witnesses. Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Sullivan said his office is not a part of Maunsell's parole matter.

"Therefore, we will not be taking any action or position with respect to that matter," he wrote in an email.

Story continues

The Adult Parole Board officials didn't return my telephone call.

But someone is taking a position — Natasha's grandmother.

"She has a big heart, a loving heart, a giving heart," said Charlotte Hamilton of Salem, during a phone interview. She recalls driving to Concord to visit her granddaughter at a Youth Detention Services Unit, unaware of what was going on.

She described a girl who suffered hard times as a child and maintains an impulsive, contrarian streak. At 15, she landed at YDC in Manchester. Hamilton said she got in trouble for little things.

In the early 2000s, it didn't matter if transgressions were little or big; the state was happy to send a lot of kids to YDC. After all, the state cashed in on every YDC kid by billing the parents.

One day, Maunsell wanted to escape. She took a metal pipe to the heads of two YDC officers, fracturing both their skulls, according to court records.

Three months later, she signed papers to give up her rights in juvenile court and be tried as an adult. Her lawyer raised the defense of immaturity and her inability to realize what she was doing. A jury didn't buy it, and Robert Lynn — then a Superior Court judge but eventually the chief justice of the Supreme Court and now a member of the New Hampshire House — sentenced her to a minimum of 10 years.

In prison, Maunsell grew up.

She participated in lots of improvement programs, from emotional regulation to women's leadership. She earned her GED and completed courses on computer literacy, cosmetology, energy management, even lead-free soldering.

She received an outstanding achievement award for her softball prowess.

A judge gave her permission to write her victims and apologize.

She now runs two businesses: a meal preparation and nail-care business. She shares custody of her girl and boy and is pregnant.

Her Facebook page shows a woman involved with her church and businesses. She beams an effortless smile alongside her grandmother, friends and coworkers.

But life can still be difficult. Last August, Maunsell was the victim of a domestic assault. Her assailant, who has a long history of domestic abuse with other women, allegedly took a knife to her throat, threatened to kill her, cut her hand and went as far as biting her.

Maunsell suffers from bipolar disorder and PTSD, according to Lewis, who attributes the illness in part to her abuse at YDC. She has a history of parole violations, none serious and most dealing with drug and alcohol use, Lewis said.

What good is a parole board, I asked Lewis, if it can't issue consequences for misbehavior.

"Their entire approach should be massive rehabilitation," Lewis said. "She's not a danger to the public."

Hamilton wants to see her granddaughter free.

"I would love to see her walk out of there with her head held up," Hamilton said, "and all that stupid information in her background washed away."