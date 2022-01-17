🌱 City MDs Reopen + Nassau's First Winery Opens

Morning, Five Towns! Let's get you started this Tuesday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Mostly sunny and windy. High: 35 Low: 27.

The three CityMD locations that closed due to COVID-19 staffing shortages on Long Island have reopened.The locations in Bay Shore, Merrick, and Patchogue returned to normal operations on Monday. (News 12) Nassau County's first winery opened in Oceanside. Insieme Wines opened a tasting room with in-house made wines. (Subscription: Newsday) Banks lent an estimated $1.61 trillion for home purchases last year, up about 9% from 2020, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, the highest on record. The MBA projects that the value of home loans will climb to a new high of $1.74 trillion in 2022. (Subscription: Newsday)

Winter II Sports Begin, Woodmere Middle School

Tomorrow is the Hewlett-Woodmere Board of Education meeting, 8 p.m., Hewlett High

Hebrew Academy of Long Beach in Woodmere announced its middle school spelling bee winners : first place Ayala Glicksman, Benaya Aryeh second and Eitan Summers third. (LI Herald)

St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway was awarded a Silver Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care by Planetree International. (LI Herald)

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

