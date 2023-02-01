City of Midland issues update on found boy

Feb. 1—The City of Midland issued a press release late Tuesday evening that detailed additional information about the boy who was found in Midland on Sunday.

At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue regarding a check person request, the release stated. Upon arrival, officers saw a black male juvenile, 13 to 17 years old, walking alone in the alley.

Officers attempted to collect information from the juvenile, but he wouldn't respond. Officers recognized he may have a mental disability and was non-verbal.

The juvenile male wrote his name when asked by officers, but the handwriting was not legible, the release stated. Midland Fire Department EMS was notified and responded to check the juvenile male. Realizing medical treatment was unnecessary; the juvenile male was transported to the Midland Police Department.

Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to further investigate. The juvenile's photo was released to the media in an attempt to locate his guardians or parents, however, this was unsuccessful. The child was released to Child Protective Services.

AT 4 p.m. Tuesday, MPD Detectives and Crime Scene Unit collected DNA and fingerprints from the juvenile. During this process, he was asked to write his name. The child wrote the name "Cordarius" several times. Detectives have followed up on information received from the public and surrounding agencies, but have not been able to identify the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.