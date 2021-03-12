City of Minneapolis reaches $27 million settlement with family of George Floyd

The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved a $27 million settlement with the family of George Floyd, with $500,000 to be set aside for funding in his former community.

Why it matters: Ben Crump, the attorney for the Floyd family, called it the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever and said in a statement that it "sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end."

The big picture: Floyd's family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis in July, accusing the officers charged in connection with his killing of "unjustified, excessive, and illegal" use of force.

The settlement was reached the same week that jury selection began in the criminal trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder.

The killing of the 46-year-old Black man in police custody last May set off mass protests around the world, after a video went viral showing Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before his death.

What they're saying: “Our family is grateful for all those who care so deeply about George’s life and our loss, and this agreement is a necessary step for all of us to begin to get some closure," Rodney Floyd, George Floyd's brother, said in a news release.

"George’s legacy for those who loved him will always be his spirit of optimism that things can get better, and we hope this agreement does just that — that it makes things a little better in Minneapolis and holds up a light for communities around the country,” he added.

