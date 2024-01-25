City of Mobile introduces first poet laureate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile city leaders introduced who is filling its new poet laureate position.

Through a partnership with the Mobile Arts Council and the Alabama State Council of the Arts, the city of Mobile named its first poet laureate, Dr. Charlotte Pence.

Dr. Pence, a published poet and educator at the University of South Alabama, said she hopes she can help introduce people to poetry.

Dr. Charlotte Pence was introduced as Mobile’s first poet laureate. (Photo courtesy of The City of Mobile)

“My hope is to uplift as many voices as possible from this vibrant, multi-faceted community. I want to showcase the diversity of poetic voices that already exists here and encourage more people into poetry,” she said.

In addition to sharing the art of poetry, city leaders said that Pence will help to create more avenues for local poets to share their work, and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson emphasized the importance of the new role.

“There is great power in the written word, and there are so many stories worth telling in the City of Mobile,” Mayor Stimpson said.

