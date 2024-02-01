City of Mobile offering safe programs for teens

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is working to steer teenagers away from youth violence in the city by providing a fun and safe program.

“All over! Wherever teens are that’s where we try to go,” City of Mobile Teen Coordinator Phelon Carter said.

Mobile County Sheriff speaks on LeFlore High School shooting

Breakthrough Teens began two years ago after Carter and others decided the youth in Mobile needed a positive outlet to reach out to. The group sponsors a safe environment where kids can hang out, play games and connect. Their events follow where the youth are and change depending on the day.

Following Tuesday’s shooting at Leflore High School, the program is hoping to reach more kids.

“I remember just sinking back into my seat, just thinking this is not real; I just wanted it to be one of those false alarms,” Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Young said.

Teens are saying that they are no longer shocked when they hear about another youth violence situation.

Mardi Gras Traditions: Beads, MoonPies and Cow Bladders (Devon Explains…)

“Now when I hear it, I’m just kind of numb to it, which is not good,” Youth Advisory Board member Joshua Lucky said. “You know you hear something about teen violence, and it’s just like, ‘Oh, another one.'”

Young said this violence stems from what the youth intake on their phones through music and social media.

“This is what they see; this is what they consume, and nobody is giving them an alternative, and if they have given them an alternative, then they have not made it as something that you can actually do,” Young said.

Through programs like Breakthrough Teens, the City of Mobile is hoping to find a solution.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks Kane Wommack, reunites with Washington players in Mobile

“We are tired of hearing teens and parents saying hey there’s nothing to do in Mobile,” Carter said. “But there is; we are literally constantly coming up with new things.”

Events like their Hump Day Hang Out allows for teenagers to have the opportunity to have fun and make new friends. Kids play basketball, board games and connect with potential role models.

“We all develop a sense of support system between all of us, but we also have those adults to look up to,” Youth Advisory Board member Brooke Dawkins said. “They definitely help us in many ways that I couldn’t even imagine.”

Those adults are challenging the youth to show up.

Loxley shooting victim saves lives in death, search continues for shooter

“What’s the worst that could happen? You and your friends change the world,” Young said.

To learn more visit YVP Breakthrough Teens on Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.