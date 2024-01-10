City of Monroe announces opening of new Amazon facility

A construction worker can be seen in front of the entrance to the new Amazon distribution center in Deltona on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

The City of Monroe announced Tuesday an Amazon distribution center is coming to Northeast Louisiana.

Amazon is planning to open a 56,000 square feet a distribution facility at the intersection of Luffey Drive and I-20 N Frontage Road in Monroe, east of Louisiana Delta Community College.

The launch plans are currently in the early stages and construction is slated to begin in the coming weeks.

"This last mile facility will allow us to better serve customers in Monroe and across Northeast Louisiana," Jessica Breaux, Sr. Manager of Economic Development for Amazon. "We're grateful for the partnership of Mayor Ellis, the City of Monroe and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership and look forward to sharing more details in the future."

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis said the city is excited to see this development coming to Monroe.

"The job opportunities and growth potential this partnership provides will change outcomes for local families," Ellis said. "We are grateful Monroe's potential is being recognized and this investment is being made in our city."

Hourly wages for most employees in customer fulfilment and transportation usually range between $17 and $28. Jobs, both full-time and part-time, will be offered closer to the facility's operational launch, as well as further details regarding career opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Amazon distribution facility coming to Northeast Louisiana