City of Monroe facilities closed Wednesday, trash pickup rescheduled for Jan. 22

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced Tuesday that the City of Monroe facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the current winter weather, road conditions, and freezing temperatures.

City facilities include Monroe City Court, Monroe Transit and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. The City will reopen Thursday.

Monday's trash pickup scheduled for Wednesday due to the MLK Day Holiday, will now run Monday, Jan. 22.

