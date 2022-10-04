City motorist charged ater crashing into Maryland Avenue building

Oct. 4—CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged with drunken driving and related offenses when he was served a warrant Monday stemming from a recent incident in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue where his vehicle reportedly struck a building, according to Cumberland Police.

Ricky Ludan Jones, 71, is awaiting trial after being served the court papers charging him with driving under the influence and various related traffic violations.

Jones was granted pre-trial release on his own recognizance at the order of a district court commissioner.

Police said Jones was admitted to a medical facility following the Sept. 13 incident.