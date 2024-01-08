City to move some offices to former VA clinic building

The Wichita Falls Neighborhood Services Division that includes Housing, Code Enforcement and Neighborhood Resources will be in a new location starting Monday.

The city said in a news release the move expected to take one week and services will be limited during that time.

Wichita Falls will move some of its services to a former clinic building on Seventh Street

"Citizens can still access services through email and the City of Wichita Falls App. Response times will vary and employees will answer service requests as quickly as possible," the city said.

The new location is 1800 Seventh Street in a building that was formerly the local Veterans Affairs clinic.

The city bought the vacant building from United Regional Health Care in September.

The 5,000 square foot structure was built in 1981 and is valued by the Wichita Appraisal District at $550,000.

