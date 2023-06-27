City moves to fire Rochester firefighter accused of child pornography

City officials on Tuesday announced that they are seeking to fire the Rochester firefighter facing numerous child pornography charges in federal court.

Last week, Brett Marrapese, 31, of Irondequoit, was charged with multiple counts of production, distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography. The charges include explicit material involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

As of Tuesday, Marrapese was placed on unpaid leave and informed that the City of Rochester "is seeking to terminate his employment given the nature of the crimes of which he is accused," City spokeswoman Barbara Pierce said in a news release. Since June 13, he was suspended with pay after the FBI agents executed a search warrant related to the charges at Marrapese's residence, camper, vehicle and lockers at the Rochester Fire Department.

Marrapese is accused of communicating with at least 110 minors, including the two children identified as victims by federal authorities, and coercing them into producing and sending child pornography. Marrapese is accused of presenting himself as a teenager of a similar age to the minors, according to federal officials. Some of the interactions allegedly occurred using internet servers that provide RFD employees with on-site internet service for personal use.

Authorities said they recovered 1,393 images and 121 videos of child pornography from Marrapese's mobile phone, some of which depict violent sexual abuse of toddlers. He is accused of persuading minors to produce and send explicit photographs and videos. The phone also allegedly contained communications involving the production of child pornography and sexual abuse of children, surreptitiously recorded photographs of children, and edited images depicting sexual conduct between adults and children.

The City of Rochester is expediting disciplinary employment proceedings that are required by law, according to the news release.

The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding Brett Marrapese, known on Instagram as "Taylorsimpson2419" (Screenname "Taylor"), and Snapchat as "Thatdude_2790" (Screenname "Taylor") to contact their tip line at (585) 279-0085.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brett Marrapese placed on unpaid leave by city of Rochester NY