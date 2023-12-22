City moving forward with more DWSRF projects

Dec. 21—The city of McAlester is moving forward with more projects completed or nearly finished that are part of the city's Drinking Water State Revolving Fund initiative.

During the first McAlester City Council meeting in December, city councilors approved the final stages of several projects, with Robert Vaughan, of Infrastructure Solutions Group, providing project summaries.

Actions taken by city councilors included:

—Authorizing Mayor John Browne to sign the Contractor's Final Pay No. 2 and a Certificate of Substantial Completion for the contract with Schiralli Construction Corp. for the Colonial Circle Asphalt Improvement Project and accepting the project as completed.

The measure authorized the mayor to sign-off on the Contractor's Final Pay in the amount of $415,901.57.

—Approving Change Order #4 for the subtraction of $37,500 to the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Project #1 Water System Improvements and authorizing the mayor to sign Change Order #4.

The original contract included a bid item to replace a gravel road, Vaughan said. City staff decided to maintain the gravel road for the project, leading to subtraction of the $37,500 from the total project cost.

—Accepting Change Order #3 in the amount of $90,552 and authorizing the mayor to sing Change Order #3 for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Project #2, Ashland Avenue Water Systems Improvement Project.

This is more of the 24-inch water line on the northern part of the city. The project involves installing pipe in a looping pattern to bypass some existing pipe.

"There was a problem with some water stagnating," at the end of the line, Browne said. The new loop is designed to keep the water moving to eliminate the problem.

—Accepting Change Order #2 to Work Order MC-21-23 Project #5 Distribution Water System Improvements around McAlester High School and Will Rogers Elementary School, and to subtract $32,917.50 for a deduction from the total amount.

—Accepting Change Order #1 to Work Order MC-21-25 Project #8 North Main Water System Improvements which results in an addition of 75 days to the contract amount.

This change order is designed to add days for railroad permitting from Union Pacific Railroad and material delays in the current contract.

—Accepting Change Order #3 to Work Order MC-21-28 Project 11, Park Avenue to subtract $60,000 from the Project Cost.

The city of McAlester began its Drinking Water State Revolving Fund projects after voters passed two measures supporting drinking water improvements.

A city of McAlester Special Election held on Nov. 9, 2021, proposed a water improvements package with two measures on the ballot. Both city propositions related to the city's water transmission and distribution lines and how to pay for the upgrades.

City officials maintained both propositions had to pass to obtain funding for the projects through a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase.

Proposition 1 asked voters if the city could incur a $32.5 million debt to help with replacement and repairs of the city's water distribution and transmission lines, along with related costs. It passed with 728 voting yes and 229 voting against the measure.

Proposition 2 gave voters the option of paying for the needed line repairs and replacements through a new quarter-cent sales tax increase or else by letting a water rate hike increase take effect. The sales tax option passed, with 792 voting yes and 200 voting against it.

With voters approving both measures, the city obtained a $32.5 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board for the drinking water improvement projects.