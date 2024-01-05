City names new CFO

Wichita Falls has named Stephen Calvert its new Chief Financial Officer.

Calvert replaces Jessica Williams, who took a job in another city.

Stephen Calvert

He started with the city in May of 2022 as a Senior Budget Analyst.

Calvert is a certified public accountant with the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy and a certified public financial officer with the Government Finance Officers Association.

He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Baptist University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University- Commerce.

“Stephen has more than 20 years of accounting and financial management experience. He will make a great addition to our management team,” City Manager Darron Leiker said in a statement.

