The City of Natchez Water Works Joins DIPRA's Century Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) is pleased to induct the City of Natchez Water Works in Natchez, MS into the DIPRA Century Club, which recognizes utilities that have had cast iron pipes in service for 100 years or more.

Natchez initially installed the qualifying 6- to 14-inch cast iron pipes in the downtown area of the city in 1889. Utility Superintendent Tony W. Moon said the city knows they rely on the durability and reliability of cast and Ductile iron pipes to provide continuous water service to kidney care centers, nursing homes, and other facilities where proper health care depends on vital uninterrupted water service.

"The overall integrity of the cast iron pipe remains in good condition and should last us for years to come," Moon said. "The infrastructure in a water system should be designed and maintained to outlast all of the infrastructure it serves. With the addition of proven Ductile iron pipe in the system, we expect to deliver water service to our community for centuries to come. We can never settle for anything less than 'forever.'"

Modern Ductile iron pipe was introduced into the marketplace in 1955, beginning an era of unparalleled strength, durability and reliability for America's water infrastructure.

"Membership in DIPRA's Century Club is a testament to the strength and durability of both cast iron and Ductile iron pipes," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "We are proud to welcome the City of Natchez to the Century Club. It is important to recognize the quality of work done by the City of Natchez Water Works in managing their system to benefit their customers today and for generations to come."

About DIPRA: Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) serves as a resource and technical advisor to the water and wastewater industry. DIPRA provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile iron pipe at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

