City of Neosho, Crowder provide grant updates

Jan. 21—NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho and Crowder College provided updates on two separate grants last week.

Neosho

The Neosho Fire Department was awarded a $98,000 FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the summer 2023 to install exhaust removal systems in fire stations 1 and 2. Exhaust removal systems help eliminate exposure to diesel exhaust, which is discharged from fire apparatus. Exposure to this gas has been linked to cancer and other debilitating diseases.

Neosho Fire Chief Aaron Houk said in a statement: "Firefighter safety is always a top concern, and we are making changes in the way we operate to help reduce the effects of diesel exhaust on our personnel. This is one of many changes we are making to keep our Neosho Fire Fighters safer."

The City bought SBT (sliding balancer track) and SSR (straight suction rail) systems from MagneGrip Exhaust Removal Systems.

These systems were completed January 12, 2024.

Crowder

Mercy Hospital Cassville board members on Tuesday will present a $60,000 check to Crowder College's Nursing program at the hospital, 94 Main Street, Cassville.