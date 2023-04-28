City of Newburgh police continue to investigate Monday shooting death

CITY OF NEWBURGH - City police on Friday were continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police responded to the area of Lander and Farrington streets at about 8:40 a.m. Monday after getting a report of a shooting incident.

Responding officers found two victims. One victim was dead when the officers arrived. The other victim was taken to nearby Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of family members. Police have not said whether the victims are male or female.

Anyone who might have information on the shootings is asked to call city of Newburgh detectives at 845-569-7509. Callers can remain anonymous.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh police investigate shooting death