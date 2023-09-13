City of Newburgh police investigating homicide

CITY OF NEWBURGH - City police are investigating the stabbing death of a man late Tuesday night.

According to city police, officers were already at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital for a separate incident when they located a 37-year-old man outside of the emergency room entrance with a stab wound.

The officers provided treatment and escorted the man inside the emergency room, where he died of his injuries a short time later.

Police said they subsequently located a scene where the stabbing apparently happened, on Lutheran Street near the Van Ness Street intersection.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, pending notification of his next of kin.

Also, police are asking any members of the public who have any relevant information about the stabbing to call their detective division at 845-569-7509. All calls will be kept confidential.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Newburgh police seek answers in stabbing death: What we know