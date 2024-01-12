City, nonprofits preparing for possible first winter weather of the season

Jan. 11—The City of Greenville and multiple nonprofit organizations preparing for the predicted inclement weather due to hit North Texas over the weekend and into early next week.

Weather forecasts are calling for temperatures to drastically drop to below freezing. According to the National Weather Service forecast, Saturday night will have a low of around 19 degrees plus wind gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday's high is expected to 30 degrees with an overnight low of just 9 with wind gusts up to 25 mph and a 40% chance of snow. MLK Day on Monday could could see a temperature range of 23 as a high and 8 as a low with a 20% chance of snow before noon. Tuesday should see a high of 28 and a low of 17 before things warm up on Wednesday to a balmy high of 44.

According to the City Manager's Office, Greenville Public Works has a plan of action in the event inclement weather and hazardous road conditions develop. The sand spreader is operational, fueled and ready for service. A backhoe, bucket truck and all necessary equipment are fueled and ready to be deployed as needed. City personnel have been notified to be available as necessary after hours and during the weekend to handle any situation that may occur.

Weather-related utility events such as frozen, leaking and broken water piping or blocked sewer piping on the City's service lines will be handled as quickly as possible. During normal work hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., customers may call (903) 457-3152 for assistance. After-hours and weekend calls may be made to (903) 457-2900.

City officials are urging residents to plan and prepare for inclement weather by wrapping exposed pipes, protecting plants and shrubs, checking for adequate anti-freeze levels in vehicles and providing shelter for outdoor animals. It is also a good idea to stock up on extra batteries for flashlights and radios and to have a small supply of water and ready-to-eat foods in the event of an extended utility service interruption.

The United Way of Hunt County is also urging preparedness and taking measures now to keep your home, your pets and yourself safe from the low temperatures. Check on elderly neighbors and those with young children as well and anyone needing blankets, gloves, coats, warming layers or food can contact the United Way at (903) 217-1694.

The Salvation Army in Hunt County is also working to help those experiencing homelessness and provide a warm, safe place to get out of the cold over the next several days.

In preparation for the cold weather coming, the Salvation Army is preparing to help with a temporary overnight shelter at Hope for You. Hope For You is a Christian organization that has set up a temporary shelter that will be a collaborative effort between the two organizations and anyone else who would like to help. The Salvation Army has been communicating with many serving organizations, churches, civic organizations and municipalities to help with the temporary overnight shelter. The Salvation Army will transport people back and forth from Greenville to the shelter, and there will be parking available for people who regularly sleep in their car.

"On freezing cold days like we are forecasted these coming days, we wanted to make arrangements to be open and available overnight as a temporary shelter so that people can come in off the streets and stay warm," said Paul Juarez, manager for the Greenville Service Center. "We want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that the Salvation Army is here for them."

Greenville Fire-Rescue will be providing warming centers during the day at a pair of locations — the Municipal Building on 2821 Washington St. and the Reecy Davis Center on 4320 Lee St. These centers will be open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and water will be supplied. Both locations will also be used as pickup points.

The Salvation Army is making plans to accommodate overnight guests when the weather is particularly cold. "It is inevitable that more people will come to us for assistance this weekend and next week, especially seeking overnight shelter from the bitter cold," said Juarez. "We have cots ready to sleep up to 20 people and maybe more. We also have showers available for them. We are planning to shelter people starting this Friday night and possibly longer. If the temperature is forecasted to be 32 degrees, we are preparing to be open."

Juarez said the Salvation Army is in need of volunteers from Friday through Tuesday for a variety of tasks including safety monitoring, food service, facilitating games and breaking down cots. For more information, contact Paul Juarez at (214) 649-7810.

To make a donation, or for more information about the warming stations and inclement overnight weather shelter, please call The Salvation Army at 214-649-7810, visit us online at https://www.facebook.com/SalArmyHuntCounty or stop by at 4912 Lee St, Greenville, Texas 75401.