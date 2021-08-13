A city in northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years. It came 2 weeks after the same city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever.

A city in northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years. It came 2 weeks after the same city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever.
Matthew Loh
·2 min read
hokkaido japan
Hokkaido is Japan's northernmost island. Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

  • After the city of Wakkanai recorded one of its highest summer temperatures, it chilled down to 36.7°F.

  • That's the lowest August temperature the city has recorded in 128 years.

  • Extreme weather patterns including heatwaves and floods have hit cities all over Japan in recent weeks.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A week after a blistering heatwave scorched the Japanese island of Hokkaido, temperatures in the island's northern city of Wakkanai plunged 51 degrees Fahrenheit to record the city's lowest August readings in 128 years.

The mercury dropped to 36.7°F before dawn on Thursday morning, reported local news station TV Asahi, just after the city reported one of its highest temperatures ever at 87.8°F on July 29.

Residents who were working early on the summer morning told the news station they could see cold breath coming from their mouths.

About 80 miles to the south in the lakeside town of Horokanai, temperatures fell to 38.1°F, only five days after the midsummer heat there rose to 92.7°F, per TV Asahi.

Extreme weather and fluctuating temperatures have been recorded across Japan in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Olympic organizers moved the men's marathon event to Sapporo, also in Hokkaido, where temperatures were expected to be kinder but instead soared up to 93°F at the start of August.

japan hokkaido map
Sapporo is on the northern island of Hokkaido. Google Maps/Business Insider

Temperatures in Tokyo last week climbed as high as 104°F, putting Olympic athletes at risk of heatstroke in several events. Thirty people involved in the games came down with heat-related illnesses with mild symptoms, said officials.

Elsewhere, hundreds of thousands of Japanese residents were asked on Thursday to evacuate due to flood warnings and landslide risks from torrential rains on Kyushu island, where the city of Nagasaki is located. Authorities issued the highest level of evacuation orders in some central parts of the island, reported Reuters, warning people to take immediate action to protect their lives.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan issues highest risk alerts in Hiroshima due to torrential rains

    Japan on Friday issued the most serious level 5 risk alerts in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, citing unprecedented rains in the region and imminent risk of floods and other disasters. Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning, adding in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week. On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain.

  • Extreme heat may have produced a new all-time high temperature record in Europe

    A scorching week in Europe may have just turned historic. A heat wave that has been building much of this week throughout the Mediterranean allowed temperatures in Siracusa, located on the island of Sicily, Italy, to reach 119.8 degrees Fahrenheit (48.8 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday. The World Meteorological Organization announced on Thursday that it would be investigating the validity of this temperature report. If verified, it would become the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe. A new

  • UN climate report lead author: ‘How hot it gets is still up to us’

    A sobering UN report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this week, placed the blame for global warming squarely on human activity.

  • Canadian judge questions arguments for Huawei CFO's extradition as hearings enter final days

    A Canadian judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish next week, as two years of legal wrangling come to a close. The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.

  • NASA thinks it solved the mystery of the Perseverance rover's missing rock sample, but now it has to drive away and try again

    Perseverance drilled into Mars rock for the first time - only to find that the sample it cored had disappeared. NASA thinks the rock crumbled.

  • Seahawks rookie WR D’Wayne Eskridge now running without problems

    Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge is now running without problems but still remains on the PUP list with a toe injury.

  • 10 Expert-Approved Tricks To Make Ravaged Nails Healthy Again

    They say your fingernails are one of the things people notice during a first impression — which isn’t good news for those of us who battle to keep our peeling nails in good health. It’s kinda hard to keep things looking perfectly manicured when our nails are splitting and polish crackles right off moments after […]

  • US troops 'will temporarily deploy' to Afghanistan to help evacuate diplomats

    A contingent of 3,000 U.S. troops “will temporarily deploy” to assist the withdrawal of American diplomats from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s team announced Thursday, adding that the U.S. Embassy in Kabul will remain with limited personnel.

  • Vaccination rates among these Americans outstrip averages. But the fight was hard-won.

    Asian nonprofit groups have led relentless, multipronged efforts to ensure their communities are not left out of an uneven Covid-19 vaccine distribution system.

  • Oregon declares state of emergency as another ‘extreme heatwave’ looms

    Pacific north-west prepares for triple-digit temperatures just weeks after heat resulted in hundreds of deaths in region Volunteers and Multnomah county employees unload cases of water on Wednesday to supply a 24-hour cooling center set up in Portland. Photograph: Gillian Flaccus/AP Oregon declared a state of emergency as the Pacific north-west prepared for triple-digit temperatures mere weeks after a deadly heatwave clobbered the region. People streamed into cooling centers and misting stations

  • Heat wave grips Southern Europe

    Stifling heat kept its grip on much of Southern Europe on Thursday, driving people indoors at midday, spoiling crops, triggering drinking water restrictions, turning public libraries into cooling "climate shelters" and complicating the already difficult challenge firefighters faced battling wildfires in Greece and Turkey.

  • Robots are the new farm hands

    Artificial intelligence and automation are the new farmhands as growers try to boost productivity amid soaring global demand for food, biofuels and other agricultural products.Why it matters: Farmers one day will be able to manage their fields from their kitchen table, using a smartphone or tablet to drive machinery, inspect plants and irrigate or treat crops with fertilizer or insecticides.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDrivin

  • Container Terminal Berthing 22,000-TEU Ships In Louisiana Moves Forward

    Plaquemines Port announced Wednesday that development partner LA23 Development Co. (LA23 Devco) has secured the site for a future container terminal. The land sits on the west side of the Mississippi River, 50 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, with rail access to both Union Pacific's (NYSE: UNP) and BNSF's (NYSE: BRK.B) lines. The port has been working with LA23 Devco and Sustainability Partners to find the land and to design the logistics network for rail access. "This is an exciting first step to

  • Paroled for financial crimes, Samsung heir apologizes for causing public ‘concern’

    Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.

  • Senate Bill Would Ban Apple, Google App Stores From Forcing Developers to Use Their In-App Payment Systems

    Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate Wednesday would impose new restrictions and requirements on Apple’s App Store and Google Play — designed to end the two tech giants’ virtual monopoly control over the app ecosystem. Companies like Spotify and Epic Games have been rallying against the big app stores for years, calling for change to […]

  • Trent Brown doubles down, declaring Patriots QB Mac Jones will be ‘special’

    Trent Brown fully believes in the rookie Mac Jones' potential.

  • Space ship delivers pizza to Int'l Space Station

    Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo ship reached the International Space Station on Thursday with a pizza kit and cheese smorgasbord for the seven station astronauts along with other scientific and culinary supplies. (Aug. 12)

  • Kyle Kuzma could be latest young player to thrive after leaving Lakers

    Could Kuzma join the long list of former Lakers to reach their potential after getting out of LA.

  • Facebook VP Naomi Gleit explores what it’s like to grow up fully both Asian and Jewish in America

    On Saturdays, I went to the Chinatown YMCA to learn to haltingly talk with my mom in her native Mandarin, and on Sundays, I went to Garfield Temple to learn enough Hebrew for my Bat Mitzvah. By the time I arrived at Stuyvesant High School, I found myself moving between the nearly half white and half Asian student body — not feeling like I fully belonged to either but also privileged enough to not think too much about it.

  • Tunis hits a record 120 degrees Fahrenheit

    Location: Tunis, TunisiaTunis hit a scorching 120 degrees Fahrenheit in early Augustsetting a new record for the region(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TUNISIAN CITIZEN, LOTFI LTAIF, SAYING: "Yesterday's temperature I've never witnessed anything like it in my life…”The previous highest recorded temperature in Tuniswas 116 degrees Fahrenheit in 1982Some parts of the country experienced power outagesas people stayed home running air conditioning(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) TUNISIAN CITIZEN, KOUSAIR AMDOUNI, SAYING: "I wish only good in the coming years. When I want to say a word to the Tunisian citizens, I tell them, prepare yourselves for the coming years, due to pollution and global warming, because this temperature is going to be nothing compared to the coming years.”