City of Oak Ridge, Anderson County governments announce holiday closings, changes in hours

The city of Oak Ridge and Anderson County governments have announced when offices and services will be closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

All city of Oak Ridge administrative offices, including City Court, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas, according to a news release.

The Oak Ridge Municipal Building

City offices and City Court will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, for New Year’s Day. Offices reopen and court continues as normal beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Additional closures and adjustments to city services and facilities are listed below.

Animal Shelter: (normally closed on Sunday and Monday) will be closed Dec. 22 and will be closing at 4 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Oak Ridge Public Library:· (including bookdrop), will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Dec. 31-Jan 1.

Civic Center: (including indoor pool) will be closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1.

Senior Center and Scarboro Community Center: Closed Dec. 22-25 and Jan. 1

Centennial Golf Course: Closed Dec. 24-25.

Waste Connections Convenience Center: (Normally closed on Monday and Tuesday) Closed Dec. 24.

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur one day behind schedule the week of Christmas, Dec. 25. For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

The Centennial Golf Course is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday (weather permitting) through December. In January and February, golf course hours will change to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Police and fire services will continue to operate as normal. Emergencies can be reported by calling 911. The non-emergency line is (865) 425-4399. Customers can continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (six-digit account number required). Customers are also welcome to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Ave. or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831. For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the city manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

The Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, the county seat.

Anderson County holiday closings

Anderson County government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 25 and 26, in observance of the Christmas holidays. County offices will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 for New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, the following are the holiday hours and closures for specific locations:

Anderson County’s trash convenience centers, which are operated under a contract with Waste Connections, will be open on Saturday, Dec. 23, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, December 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The convenience centers will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Anderson County Senior Center will be closed Dec. 18 through Dec. 22 due to the final phase of construction renovations that are requiring the facility’s water supply to be turned off. The Senior Center will be closed for Christmas on Dec. 25 and 26, and for New Year’s Day.

The Anderson County Animal Shelter and the Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center, both located at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, will be closed to the public from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, 2023, and on Jan. 1, 2024; staff will be caring for shelter animals each day that the shelter is closed to the public. The Animal Shelter and the recycling center will both be open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 30. Animal Shelter hours will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Dec. 30. The Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center will be open to the public from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. that day.

Law enforcement and emergency services will operate as normal throughout the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Oak Ridge, Anderson County governments announce holiday closings