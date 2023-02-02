City of Ocala recreation staffer arrested, faces multiple sex charges involving teen girl

OCALA − A City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department worker has been arrested and accused of having sex with a teenage girl, recording some of the encounters and sending her sexually explicit material.

Roosevelt Overstreet, 46, faces four counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, five counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, and two counts each of manufacturing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

City officials said that if Overstreet, who was arrested Wednesday, is released on bond from the Marion County Jail, then he would be barred from working at any city facility.

Officials also said that upon his release, he must report to the Human Resources Department and, from that meeting, they will determine the next step. He has been with the city for 3 ½ years, officials said.

Here's what the police report says

According to Ocala Police Detective Crystal Blanton's report, it was reported that Overstreet touched a teenage girl's breast while they were at the ED Croskey Recreation Center on Northwest Fourth Street in 2021.

Blanton's report states the girl also met Overstreet at his northwest Ocala home in October 2021. She performed oral sex and the two had sex.

After that, the teen and Overstreet had multiple sexual liaisons up until a few days before the girl's 18th birthday, according to the report. The report mentions that the two agreed they would keep their relationship a secret until she was 18.

The detective was shown naked pictures of Overstreet, and pictures of him and the girl having sex.

Bail set at first appearance hearing

Overstreet was interviewed at the OPD by Blanton. During that interview, according to the report, Overstreet said he sent the girl explicit videos/pictures of himself. He also said he had sex with her.

He was taken into custody after the interview and transported to the jail for booking.

At his first appearance hearing, held Thursday by Zoom from the jail, County Judge Robert Landt granted Overstreet's request for a public defender.

Landt set Overstreet's bail at $180,000 and ordered him to not to have any contact with the girl.

