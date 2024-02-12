City to offer Emergency Response Grants for small businesses, nonprofits impacted by recent storms

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is offering some relief to small businesses and nonprofits in the aftermath of winter storms that hit the region.

The City of San Diego’s Economic Development Department (EDD) will be offering Emergency Response Grants of up to $2,500 per applicant, and up to $5,000 for businesses and nonprofits located in the Promise Zone, Opportunity Zones, or Low-Moderate Income Census Tracts.

Applications for the Business Emergency Response & Resilience Grant will be accepted from Feb. 12-27, 2024.

Shaunte Brown started Happy Time Learning Academy 27 years ago. The recent storms caused some damages to her Chollas View home business, including a roof leak, odor from water damage setting into the wood, and damaged playground gates that have since created a safety hazard for the children.

“The adjuster actually came out and he said because it’s deemed a natural disaster, they don’t cover natural disasters. So my claim was denied by my insurance,” explained Brown.

She said she plans on applying for the city’s grant first thing Monday morning. “I know things haven’t been figured out yet, but it is available and hopefully I’m awarded and hopefully other businesses are awarded,” said Brown.

This grant is funded through Small Business Enhancement Program (SBEP) funds. The total amount available is $370,000. City officials say the grant program will be periodically reviewed and updated based on available funding and participation levels.

Some eligible expenses include loss of inventory, trash and/or debris removal, mold and mildew remediation, carpet/flooring cleaning or replacement, drywall replacement, re-painting, professional restoration or cleaning services and insurance deductibles.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a commercial occupant of the subject property. Business must meet the following requirements:

Be located within high-impact storm-affected areas within the City of San Diego;

Have an active (paid as of 2/12/2024) City of San Diego Business Tax Certificate;

12 or fewer employees;

Be independently owned and operated; and

Priority will be given to businesses and nonprofits located on the ground floor.

Eligible nonprofit organizations must meet the following requirements:

Office located within high-impact storm-affected areas within the City of San Diego;

Incorporated within the United States and is an organization in good standing registered with the California Secretary of State; and

Holds tax-exempt nonprofit status under Sections 501(c)(3), 501(c)(6), or 115 of the Internal Revenue Code and can also demonstrate its tax-exempt status under the State of California Revenue and Taxation Code.

You can find out more information and apply at sandiego.gov/ERG.

