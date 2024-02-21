The city of Wichita Falls has begun moving its staff and offices in advance of a total renovation of the City Hall building.

The offices will be relocated for about two years while the $19.1 million COVID-19 relief money project is underway.

More: Wichita Falls Council approves $16.3 million city hall renovation bid

Wichita Falls city offices have begun relocating from the Memorial Auditorium building to several other building in or near downtown

These offices will be located in Big Blue Building at 719 Scott Ave.:

Third Floor — Human Resources, City Manager, City Clerk

Fourth Floor — Information Technologies

Eighth Floor — Property Management

These offices will be located in the Wichita Tower, 800 Indiana Ave.

First Floor — Finance and Utility Collections

Sixth Floor — Planning & Building Inspections

Ninth Floor — Public Works

MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th Street

Public Information

City Council Chambers (beginning second meeting in March)

1800 7th Street (Permanent location)

Neighborhood Services

Code Enforcement

Housing

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: City offices are moving. Here's where you can find them