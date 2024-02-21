City offices are moving. Here's where you can find them
The city of Wichita Falls has begun moving its staff and offices in advance of a total renovation of the City Hall building.
The offices will be relocated for about two years while the $19.1 million COVID-19 relief money project is underway.
These offices will be located in Big Blue Building at 719 Scott Ave.:
Third Floor — Human Resources, City Manager, City Clerk
Fourth Floor — Information Technologies
Eighth Floor — Property Management
These offices will be located in the Wichita Tower, 800 Indiana Ave.
First Floor — Finance and Utility Collections
Sixth Floor — Planning & Building Inspections
Ninth Floor — Public Works
MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall, 1000 5th Street
Public Information
City Council Chambers (beginning second meeting in March)
1800 7th Street (Permanent location)
Neighborhood Services
Code Enforcement
Housing
