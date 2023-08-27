City official arrested on intimidation charges

Aug. 26—ANDERSON — The course supervisor at the Grandview Municipal Golf Course has been arrested on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Greg Spencer, 53, 2200 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, was arrested by Anderson police Wednesday on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Spencer also serves on the Anderson Plan Commission and the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.

David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said in a statement issued Friday that the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is reviewing evidence which includes video from a local business and officer body cameras and investigative reports.

He said Spencer will not be allowed to work while the personnel investigation takes place, which by the city's personnel policy must be completed within 10 days.

The review of the incident is expected to be completed this week.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers were dispatched to the BP station at Broadway and Cross Street. At the scene, officers were told that Spencer had attempted to get into someone else's vehicle.

Video footage shows that, when Spencer was approached by the vehicle's owner, he drew a weapon and pointed it in the direction of the victim.

The owner of the vehicle told police Spencer said, "Back up or I will shoot you in the head."

A witness said he saw Spencer aiming the firearm at the vehicle owner's head, which was confirmed by the store video.

While one officer was at the BP station, a second officer followed Spencer's car after it left the station and stopped near the intersection of Lafayette and Webster streets.

According to a court document, the officer observed Spencer park off the roadway and back up into some bushes with his vehicle's headlights off.

"It was apparent to me that he was attempting to conceal himself from my view," Officer Corey Webb wrote in a report.

Spencer told Webb there was no need to do tests because he was drunk. He also said he apologized to the owner of the vehicle at the gas station.

He refused to take a portable breath test and blood chemical test. A warrant was obtained to take a blood sample.

Officers found a loaded .22-caliber revolver in Spencer's shorts at the time of his arrest.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.