Can a city official 'cancel’ a constituent? How a fight over an emoji wound up at the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON − James Freed, the manager of a lakeside city in Michigan called Port Huron, remembers the first time the follower posted a comment on his Facebook page. There were no words, just three "weird" smiley faces.

"Creepy," Freed recalled. "When I saw the smiley faces, I knew who this was."

The poster, Freed knew, was Kevin Lindke, who the local newspaper describes as a "social media figure." Lindke describes himself as an advocate who "goes after" public officials he believes are "unethical and dishonest." After Lindke criticized Freed's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in another comment, Freed had enough.

And so Freed blocked Lindke from his Facebook page.

That decision now sits at the center of a case before the Supreme Court with potentially enormous consequences for how government officials − from the president of the United States to school custodians − interact with the public online. The dispute between the two men on the shore of Lake Huron could lead to a ruling that sets the terms for how voters nationwide communicate with and criticize public officials on social media.

The smiling emojis weren't creepy, Lindke says. They were activism. And they were protected by the First Amendment.

"That's just him trying to make me look bad," Lindke said. "Everything I'm doing is basically to give a voice to the people who don't have one."

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case, and another raising the same question, on Halloween.

"Civic dialogue increasingly takes place on social media, but it's a context where the boundaries between what's personal and what's official are much blurrier," said Evelyn Danforth-Scott, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, which is siding with Lindke in the case.

“Getting this distinction right is critical – it ensures that government officials cannot evade constitutional limits like the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause by claiming to be acting in their personal capacity," Danforth-Scott said.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed discusses measures being taken by the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus during a media briefing Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Municipal Office Center in Port Huron.

Raccoon and dog pictures: Are they a 'state action'?

Freed created his Facebook page in college, sometime before 2008, and over the years posted about the sort of humdrum of everyday life that billions of people share on the site: the raccoons in his garbage, his dog's birthday, pictures of his family. About a decade ago, Freed reached the site's 5,000-friend limit and converted his account to a public "page."

No other city employees had access to it and he posted to the site on his own time.

"If I thought that this was a public page, not private, I would never have posted photos of my kids. I would never have posted what I ate for dinner, you know?" said Freed, who was hired as Port Huron's city manager in 2014. "I believe more than 80% of the posts are all family stuff."

Port Huron mayoral candidate Kevin Lindke talks from his seat at the plaintiff's table during a hearing in front of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Michael West Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in the St. Clair County Courthouse in Port Huron. Lindke asked the court to review the election commission’s decision to reject his elegibility run for mayor. West granted the city’s motion to dismiss.

But it wasn't all family stuff. Sometimes Freed re-posted press releases from the city fire department. He occasionally answered constituent questions about city services. The post that really bothered Lindke went up in the early days of the pandemic: A picture of Freed and the mayor ordering takeout from a local restaurant.

"It's a very nice little café, but it's a little bit more expensive," Lindke said. "When everyone in the community is trying to figure out how they're going to pay their mortgage and put food on the table, it just rubbed me the wrong way."

The question for the Supreme Court is whether public officials who have their own social media presence are acting in their official capacity when they post to those sites. If a majority of the justices decide that Freed’s Facebook page was part of his government work, then that would trigger the next question, likely to be decided by a lower court: At a time when many Americans interact with public officials online, did blocking Lindke violate the First Amendment?

“The cases focus very narrowly on the question of state action: When is a government official acting as a government official as opposed to a private citizen?” said Alex Abdo, litigation director at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. It’s a threshold question but “a very important one,” he said.

The Supreme Court, Abdo added, is “taking it one step at a time.”

How Biden, Trump factor into the 'cancel' case

It's the not the first time the question has been raised at the Supreme Court. Three years ago, former President Donald Trump brought a similar case to the justices.

Trump invited the court fight in 2017 by blocking users following his account on what was then called Twitter, now X. Seven users went to court, charging that Trump was seeking to "suppress dissent." A federal appeals court in New York sided against Trump in 2019 but the Supreme Court said in 2021 that the case was moot − since the Republican had by then left the White House − and it tossed the lower court's decision aside.

The current case, Lindke v. Freed, is one of several pending before the Supreme Court that examine the intersection of social media and the government. In one set of cases, the court will decide if Texas and Florida violated the First Amendment with laws that limit the ability of platforms like Facebook, YouTube and X to moderate content. In another case, the court will decide if officials in the White House and federal agencies violated the First Amendment when they leaned on social media companies to suppress content about the election and COVID-19.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati sided with Freed last year, ruling that his Facebook page was "personal." President Joe Biden's administration also backs Freed in a brief filed by the Justice Department.

But in another, similar case the Supreme Court will also hear Tuesday involving two members of a school board in California, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the voters. The school board members created a public forum with their social media pages, that court ruled, and they violated the First Amendment by blocking parents from posting criticism of the school system on the pages.

Despite the years-long fight between Freed and Lindke, the two men agree the Supreme Court's opinion, expected next year, should bring needed clarity about how much control public officials have over their social media presence. Both men said they will travel to Washington to watch the justices debate the case.

"At this point, it's not even about me," Freed said.

"Now," Lindke said, "both sides are going to know what public officials can and can't do."

A Supreme Court visitor takes pictures with her cell phone in 2014.

Contributing: Times Herald

