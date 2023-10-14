City officials announce new community engagement hires

Oct. 13—Greenville city officials on Friday announced specifics of the community engagement department that will house communications, tourism, Main Street and the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.

The department will focus on improving communications between residents and the city, increasing tourism as Greenville grows, developing programs and events for residents and tourists and promoting downtown Greenville.

Micah McBay, former venue and tourism manager for the City, will serve as the new department director and continue to oversee the GMA for the City. Three other candidates were selected to fill roles in the new department.

The city hired Stacy Foley as the new tourism manager and she began her position on Sept. 25. In a press release from the City, it was noted that Foley's passion and love for her city drew her to apply and as a lifetime resident of Greenville, she brings a wealth of knowledge about the community. Through the years, Foley has participated in various local organizations but is probably most well-known for her participation in the Follies. She said she wants to put Greenville on the map as a great destination spot where people can enjoy a nice weekend getaway that highlights special things about the town.

Foley holds a bachelor's degree in organizational leadership from Texas A&M University-Commerce. She has two adult children that reside in Greenville.

Madison Cornwell was hired to serve as the new Main Street manager. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a public relations degree and brings a wealth of knowledge from her prior job as Main Street manager for the City of Denison. She grew up in Fannin County and said she deeply loves East Texas.

The City also has hired Sarah Friend as the new communications manager. This new position was created by the city manager and community engagement director to meet the growing needs of communicating with residents in an engaging and modern format. Friend comes to Greenville as a graduate of Liberty University with a degree in biblical studies and marketing. She moved to the area in July with her husband and two children and said she has a passion to see Greenville thrive and flourish in new ways.