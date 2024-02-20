City officials to designate North Sacramento School site as historic landmark

(FOX40.COM) — The site of North Sacramento School will now be a historic landmark in the city of Sacramento.

North Sacramento School on 670 Dixieanne Avenue will be designated as a landmark on the Sacramento Register of Historic and Cultural Resources following the unanimous approval from the Sacramento City Council on Feb. 13.

Prior to the city council’s vote, the 100-year-old building, which is currently vacant, had already been listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the California Register of Historical Resources. The building earned its national designation in March 2021.

According to the city officials, North Sacramento School is considered significant for its association with the “foundation, growth, and development” of North Sacramento, which was its own city until it was annexed into Sacramento in 1964.

“The designation is a key tool in the City’s economic, environmental and planning strategy,” Sacramento preservation director Sean de Courcy said in a statement. “As a landmark, the building will be eligible for financial incentives, including both federal and state rehabilitation tax credits, which are in place to promote the ownership, maintenance, and restoration of historic properties.”

The North Sacramento School property is currently owned by Twin Rivers Unified School District. According to the city, district officials are currently seeking a buyer interested in repurposing the building and developing the surrounding site.

The school was part of the North Sacramento School District, which was created to drive population growth in the area and encourage families to purchase property nearby.

Construction of the building began in 1915 and its Spanish-inpsired design came from architect Clarence C. Cuff, who was also known for designing the buildings for the Guild Theater and the Merrium Apartments — the latter which once stood in downtown Sacramento.

Following the initial construction, architects EC Hemmings and Dean and Dean made some “significant additions” to the building, according to the city.

“This project will serve as part of the revitalization of North Sacramento to maintain its historic character,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said during the Feb. 13 council meeting. “At the same time, to be another potential economic development project in North Sacramento.

