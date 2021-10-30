City officials 'locked up' to raise money for Cops and Kids fund

Oct. 29—The City Building in downtown Logansport was turned into a makeshift jail on Friday, and it's fair to say the inmates were running wild.

Pizza deliveries, pop-up parties in cells and other hijinks helped bring some smiles to faces as city officials and other prominent figures helped raise money for the Fraternal Order of Police's Cops and Kids Fund.

The fundraiser was the first of its kind for the Logansport Police Department and the local FOP Lodge 71, and it had exceeded the $10,000 fundraising goal by mid-afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., the fundraiser had brought in more than $13,000 — and Mayor Chris Martin and Deputy Mayor Jacob Pomasl were still in the makeshift jail in the City Building trying to raise their own bail. The two had ordered pizza and ice cream for delivery for themselves and their cellmates, and Martin was musing about calling Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch to help raise the money to get free.

Earlier in the day, Jerry Arnold, of Arnold's Jewelry and Gifts, was shown driving off in a police car. Videos of all 18 arrestees in the jailbreak fundraiser are available on the FOP Lodge 71 Facebook page.

The highest amount raised was by Scott Johnson, former Logansport High School science teacher and owner of Legacy Outfitters/Black Dog Coffee, at $1,800.

Final fundraising numbers will be released Monday.

The money that came from each of the 18 participants — community leaders and notables who volunteered to be locked up — had two sources.

Each person "arrested" had to pay or raise $200 bail to get out.

However, anyone could come into the police records department and donate money — in $20 increments — to increase the amount of bond for the arrestees by another $20 or more.

So, someone paying $40 could either put it to the bail amount or increase the bail amount by $40.

Johnson only had his bail increased to $300, but the donations from friends came in much higher.

Martin had his bail up to $420 when he was first taken into custody at about 1 p.m., and Pomasl was up to $500 — partly because a close friend now living in Colorado sent a money order in to raise his bail amount.

Then, City Councilman Jonathan Nelms came in and upped both amounts by $20.

"It's just kind of fun, to make fun of the mayor," Nelms said. "And it's for a good cause."

The higher bail amounts were for Julie Ellis, president of Tube Fabrication, who had reached more than $1,100, and Tammy Helvie, of Security Federal Savings Bank, who at one point had gone over $1,200 as employees continued to come in.

The inspiration for the jailbreak event, also known as a "jail and bail," came from Logansport Police Officer Branson Eber. He'd seen the event done by police in Peru and thought it would go over well here.

"It beat everything we thought it would be, a great outpouring from the community," Eber said. "It's been awesome."

There were also planned stunts, such as Arnold driving off in the squad car, which made the event more interesting.

Patricia Morrow, of Diversified General Credit Union, fought off officers with two cans of "silly string," and a SWAT team came for the mayor and his deputy.

Martin said, "I was thinking of running, but I wasn't sure I could."

The makeshift cell in the City Building was also a bit of a party at times.

After making her own $200 bail, Star McClain, of Schwering Realty, stayed with co-worker Nicole Coldiron, who had to make $700 bail. Their boss, Steve Schwering, had already paid and left.

About 3 p.m., Martin was calling his pastor to get the remaining bail.

"I hope they do this every year," he said.

Pomasl said, "I hope after seeing this, more people will do it."

Eber said they'll definitely do it again next year.

"We're learning what we can change to make it run smoother and better next year and get more people involved," he said.

Police Department Administrative Assistant Kassy Hoover said, "It's been a learning experience."

It did make it harder to do her usual duties, she added.

She kept track of all the money coming in and who paid the tax deductible bail or increases, and some people didn't want their names known.

