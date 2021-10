Axios

Miami City Manager Art Noriega has suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo "with the intent to terminate his employment," Miami Herald reports.The big picture: Noriega wrote that Acevedo's relationship with his department "has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads — as well as with the community — has deteriorated beyond repair."