City officials outline development incentive program

Dec. 20—CUMBERLAND — A potential plan aims to encourage the building of houses on specific city-owned properties in existing neighborhoods.

The mayor and City Council at Tuesday's work session discussed a proposed infill development incentive program.

The city has acquired several properties over the years, through foreclosure or donation, that have generated undesirable legal fees and demolition costs.

Some of those properties are considered buildable, however.

"We've been working with (Allegany) county," Cumberland Director of Administrative Services Ken Tressler said of discussing the incentive program idea. "They think it's a good plan."

Suggested incentives include a waiver of water, sewer tap, building and occupancy permit, and filing fees.

Additionally, the city and county would contribute $10,000 and $15,000 per unit respectively.

The government contributions would be in multiple draws at specific construction stages.

Properties listed for the proposed project are on Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues, and Arch, Lee and Knox streets.

"We don't know how many potential units," Tressler said, adding that some projects might include townhouses whereas others could contain a single house.

"It's a pilot ... we think will be successful," he said.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the idea could change the atmosphere on the streets and spur nearby residents to better maintain their properties.

"This is a great idea," Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said. "We know we need housing."

