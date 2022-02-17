City, officials quiet after Diamondhead councilman’s arrest. What happens next?

Diamondhead City Hall was silent Tuesday night when Mayor Nancy Depreo called out Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran’s name at the beginning of the meeting.

Moran was not in attendance at the City Council meeting. His seat sat empty while the council discussed agenda items including flooding in a neighborhood, the possibility of a fireworks show for the July 4 holiday and a survey about short-term rentals.

The councilman, 34, had bonded out of the Hancock County jail hours before the meeting. He was arrested on Valentine’s Day on misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Alan Moran, the son of Mississippi State Sen. Philip Moran, is accused of touching a child inappropriately under the guise of the victim picking up extra hours at work and learning to drive a mosquito truck. Moran’s father owns Philip’s Pest Control in Hancock County.

After the City Council meeting Tuesday, Depreo said she hadn’t heard from any residents in the city about Moran’s arrest.

Depreo said none of the alleged crimes occurred in Diamondhead city limits.

“We need to let the investigation run its course,” Depreo told the Sun Herald when asked for a comment.

What does Moran’s arrest mean in regards to his role as an elected official? Here’s what the Secretary of State Michael Watson’s office says:

Does Alan Moran have to resign?

No. The Secretary of State’s office says Moran is allowed to resign from his elected seat at any time, but an arrest for a crime is not grounds for resignation or termination.

Can elected officials hold their seat after an arrest?

Yes. Mississippi law says a public officer many only be removed from his office upon conviction of the crimes outlined in Section 25-5-1. A convicted felon can not hold public office, though Moran’s charges are misdemeanors.

Does Alan Moran have to report his arrest?

No. Elected officials do not have to report arrests or charges to the Secretary of State’s office.

Alan Moran

No public statement

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Moran has not made a public statement about his arrest. Moran’s personal Facebook page also appears to be hidden or deleted.

Sen. Philip Moran also has not made a public statement about the case.

Moran’s arrest was not discussed during the City Council meeting Tuesday. The city has also not made any kind of public statement about the incident as of Thursday.

More on the crime

According to the report from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Moran allegedly asked the 17-year-old boy to use a sex toy he had presumably gotten out of his home after dropping something off to his wife.

When the boy declined, the report says, they drove to a Kiln convenience store and picked up beer.

Moran, the report says, repeatedly reached down and touched the teen’s “inner thigh” and “genitals.” The teen messaged his parents for help, and his father and others reportedly detained Moran at Dolly’s Quick Stop until sheriff’s deputies could arrive and take him into police custody.

Deputies also recovered a cell phone Moran reportedly threw into the woods.

Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker contributed to this report.