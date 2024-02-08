City officials in Sarasota and Manatee eye proposed state policies on vacation rentals

Local officials are leery of how proposed restrictions that cap the fees cities can charge for vacation rental registration could impact local ordinances already on the books.

Vacation rentals have been a hot-button issue among local and state officials for years, and legislators have proposed new restrictions that cap registration fees, outline maximum penalties, and preempt other regulations to the state.

Proposals "grandfather" local policies governing vacation rentals that were in place before June 2011, leaving local officials with questions about how the new state laws would impact ordinances like those adopted in Sarasota and Bradenton, and island cities like Anna Maria and Holmes Beach, which all have approved their own policies.

Proposals at the Florida Legislature

The Florida Senate approved regulating vacation rentals on Feb. 1, and the House of Representatives is set to consider a parallel bill. The bills would have to be combined and eventually signed by the governor into law.

The Senate bill preempts regulation of advertising platforms to the state and allows local governments to charge a "reasonable fee" to register vacation rentals and conduct fire code inspections. It also allows cities to issue fines of up to $500 for violations, and to file and foreclose on liens based on those fines.

The House version of the bill, which has not yet been voted on, contains language that limits the registration fees that cities are allowed to a maximum of $150, and fines to $300. The bill also allows cities to file and foreclose on a lien based on the fines.

The proposal also preempts regulation of advertising platforms to the state, grants the Division of Hotels and Restaurants certain enforcement mechanisms against vacation rentals without a state license, and requires that it create a vacation rental license information system. It also requires that vacation rental owners display license and registration information.

City officials react

Many local cities have adopted policies that aim to address concerns from residents about the impact of vacation rental properties on residential neighborhoods.

The cities of Sarasota and Bradenton each enacted vacation rental regulations, and charge fees that exceed the $150 maximum proposed in HB 1537. A previous version of the Senate bill also included the same maximum, but it was edited before Senate approval.

The city of Sarasota's registry opened in January 2022 and initially only applied to vacation rental owners who lived on the city's barrier islands, but officials voted on Monday to expand the ordinance to the remainder of the city.

There are 138 active vacation rental registrations on the barrier islands within the Sarasota city limits, and officials estimated there are approximately 700 vacation rentals throughout the rest of the city. The city will send a letter of registration requirement to homeowners who are renting their homes. Registration for non-barrier island vacation rentals opens on July 1.

The current initial fee for a certificate of registration is $500 and $350 for an annual renewal.

Spokesperson Jann Thornburg said the city's policy is unique because it requires vacation rentals to adhere to a seven-day stay minimum. The city charges $500 for an initial certificate and $350 for renewal. It also sets the maximum occupancy of rentals by the amount of rooms and zoning district of the rental.

The city of Bradenton approved its registry in 2022 and officially opened on Dec. 31. There are already 136 active registrations with 291 more pending.

Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown said the city's goal is to charge minimal fees for registration that are only enough to cover the cost of the program. But he's concerned that state officials could set a cap on the amount cities can charge that is too low to break even. The city charges $250 for an initial registration and $150 for each annual renewal.

"We wanted to strike a balance where we don't have too many fees, but also protect homeowners in the city," Brown said. "We will abide by whatever the state comes up with when it comes down to it, we are all about tourism and keeping things moving, but we are trying to protect our neighborhoods too."

"If it costs us more than what we are able to collect, I'm not for that type of government because then it raises taxes if you charge a fee that doesn't cover the expense," he said.

Anna Maria Island

Cities on Anna Maria Island established vacation rental registry programs in 2015 after the state loosened its restrictions.

The city of Anna Maria approved an ordinance in 2015 that provided a framework for the regulation of vacation rentals, including maximum limits on occupancy. Information on the city's website shows there have been about 113 Bert Harris Act claims relating to the ordinance, amounting to about $38 million in damages, Florida Legislature records show. The majority of those claims have been closed, according to the website. Mayor Dan Murphy could not be reached for comment.

Holmes Beach also approved an ordinance in 2015 that charges a $545 fee for registration and is renewable every two years following an inspection.

Mayor Judy Titsworth said vacation rental properties generate more revenue than a residence, and believes the tussle over control of vacation rental policy is a microcosm of the ongoing struggle between local governments and state lawmakers over final say on the policies that govern local communities.

"It's about taking control," Titsworth said. "Cities are being diluted every single year with the legislation that is coming down from Tallahassee. The state seems to be gung ho on a lot of things that affect people's daily lives."

