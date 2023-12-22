City officials saw bodycam footage after police SUV crashed into bar – Source

ST. LOUIS – The FOX Files has learned that some elected St. Louis officials have watched portions of bodycam video that involved a police officer and a co-owner of Bar:PM after the officer’s SUV crashed into the front of the business.

A source tells FOX 2 that the video appears to show co-owner Chad Morris shove an officer, which leads to Morris’ arrest.

Morris was initially charged with third-degree assault, a felony, but the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office reduced that to a misdemeanor. Morris now faces fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

However, the source believes police could’ve deescalated the incident and prevented the arrest.

FOX 2 was also informed that police showed this bodycam footage to city officials at the same time local media was allowed rare access inside the real-time crime center, located in a different part of police headquarters.

