City officials seek grant funds for Hermitage Little League projects

Nov. 30—HERMITAGE — If a state grant application is successful, there could be some improvements coming to the Carl Harris Little League Complex.

The Hermitage Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Nov. 21 to submit a Statewide Local Share Assessment Grant Application to the state Commonwealth Financing Authority.

City officials are seeking a grant of $818,911 from the authority to be used for the Hermitage Little League Concession and Multipurpose Facility Project, according to city documents.

The grant doesn't require local matching funds. Once the application is submitted this week, city officials hope to hear back from the Commonwealth Finance Authority by spring, Hermitage Director of Planning and Development Jeremy Coxe said.

If awarded, the grant funds would be used to improve the concession stand building and a multipurpose, storage-type building at the Little League complex, which is just south of the Hermitage Athletic Complex at 5500 Virginia Road.

Hermitage Little League Board President Mike Bochert said officials have made upgrades, such as new electrical work installed a few years ago.

However, the buildings in question — which Coxe said could be at least 50 years old — need more-substantial work to modernize them to the same standards as the buildings in the Hermitage Athletic Complex next door.

"They're very outdated. They're just not feasible for what we need," Bochert said of the buildings.

Neither building has any heating, which means a plumber must be brought in to winterize the pipes.

The lack of heating also forces the Little League board to hold its off-season meetings in the Hermitage municipal building, instead of the board room behind the concession stand, Bochert said.

The sheer volume of athletes and spectators is another factor driving the need for modern facilities.

Hermitage Little League's games are typically played Monday through Friday. So with 250 children involved in the league, and each child bringing at least a couple parents, grandparents or friends, there could be anywhere from 1,000 to 4,000 people visiting the complex each week, Bochert said.

However, the complex has also seen more out-of-town use over the years, with tournaments drawing teams from as far as Akron, Ohio, and Harrisburg, Bochert said.

Despite these large numbers of visitors, the complex has only one men's restroom and one women's restroom, requiring additional portable toilets be brought in, Bochert said.

Little League officials would also like to add an equipment storage and dressing room just for the league's umpires.

"That would be something we don't have now," Bochert said.

Coxe said the Statewide Local Share Assessment grant, which distributes gaming revenues through the Commonwealth Financing Authority, is a newer program that started last year.

Since officials with the city and Hermitage Little League had discussed the need for building improvements off and on for the past few years, they decided to apply for grant funding once this program became available, Coxe said.

Bochert said he was thankful for the willingness of city officials to apply for the grant on the Little League's behalf.

"We've had a good working relationship with the city over the years, so we're hoping things come through with this grant in the future," Bochert said.

Once officials receive word on the grant application, Coxe said work would begin to determine the full scope of the modernization project. Bochert said little league officials would also pursue additional funding sources, such as sponsors or donors.

