City officials set town hall meeting to discuss affordable housing

Jan. 27—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Specialists who have been looking at ways to give the city of Bluefield more affordable housing choices will be sharing those ideas this coming Tuesday and getting citizens' input during a public meeting at Bluefield City Hall.

The Affordable Housing Solutions Town Hall Meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30 and continue until 8 p.m. The city hall is located at 200 Rogers Street.

City Manager Cecil Marson said Friday that the Bluefield Planning Commission will have a meeting before Tuesday's Affordable Housing Solutions meeting.

Jared Anderson with WVU Law, who is adding to the city's comprehensive plan and Mel Jones, a specialist with Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. who is developing the city's housing study, will present their findings about local housing during the meeting. Plans for improving Bluefield's housing are part of the city's greater Comprehensive Plan, Marson said. Area contractors have been invited to the town hall meeting in order to ask questions and share their input.

Homeowners, responsible landlords, developers and concerned citizens wanting to know more about the city's efforts to enhance local options for affordable housing are being encouraged to attend.

"It's a challenge that we're driving hard to get remedied and to get fixed," Marson said.

The public will have the opportunity to ask questions during the town hall meeting.

"Absolutely," Marson stated. "It's an open public forum. We hope we have questions. We want feedback."

Jim Spencer, executive director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, is also looking at aspects of developing more affordable housing options. The city of Bluefield is looking at new streets and continuing work on demolishing dilapidated structures in order to improve local safety and property values, Marson said.

On Jan. 18, Gov. Jim Justice announced during an administrative briefing that in order to meet the increasing need for housing in areas seeing economic grow, he was proposing in his state budget an allocation of $50 million in surplus funds to support the construction of new single- and multi-family housing units across West Virginia.

"Housing is a critical component of economic development," said Erica Boggess, executive Director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), the state's housing finance agency, stated after the govenor's announcement. "The people who come to work for companies like LG Electronics or Nucor or for our new national park need suitable, affordable homes. We are grateful the governor has recognized this need and the Housing Development Fund stands ready to bring new and affordable housing to our workers in areas across the state."

Details for this proposed $50 million are still being developed, but the WVHDF is looking at using most of the money for the following ideas:

—Low-interest rate lending: This program will incentivize the construction of affordable housing units in targeted areas of growth.

—Pre-sale and financing assistance: This initiative will help home builders pre-sell units and assist buyers with securing financing before construction begins.

"We are looking forward to working with the state Economic Development Authority, Water Development Authority, the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council, and other appropriate groups to make sure we spend this money efficiently to meet the housing needs of West Virginia," Boggess stated then. "We need to pull the rope together to ensure that we capitalize on this investment now and in the future."

The West Virginia Housing Development Fund was created to increase the supply of residential housing for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes and to provide funds for construction and permanent mortgage financing to public and private housing investors. Marson said the city would look at opportunities the proposed $50 million project could offer and work closely with HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) to seek funding sources.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com