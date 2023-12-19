City OKs $20K loan to new dog grooming business

Dec. 19—A new dog grooming business is getting a jump-start from one of the city of Kokomo's revolving loan funds.

The Kokomo Revolving Loan Fund Board and the Board of Public Works and Safety this month unanimously approved a five-year, $20,000 loan at an interest rate of 4.5% to Canine Clips Spa LLC to help its owner, Lilyann Cohee, jump-start the business, located at 1501 E. Markland Ave.

Most of the money, around $11,000, will be used to pay for the renovations of space, with the other half to be used largely to stock up on supplies.

The funding comes from the city's Emerging Business Revolving Loan Fund Program, which aims to help finance the growth of local small businesses that have difficulty receiving funding through conventional lenders.

Cohee made her pitch in front of the Revolving Loan Fund Board on Dec. 7.

A huge animal lover, she worked at pet stores and other dog grooming places before deciding to open her own business in the fall.

Cohee told the board she is looking to be a more "affordable" dog groomer aimed at people who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars to have their dog groomed.

Instead of a by-breed price, Canine Clips Spa charges based on weight.

According to the business' website, a full groom (a bath, nail trim, ear cleaning, haircut and anal gland expression) starts at $50 for a dog under 20 pounds and goes up to $100 for a dog that weighs more than 100 pounds.

Other services include baths, nail painting, teeth brushing and more.

