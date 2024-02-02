City to open College Avenue between Market Street and Mass Avenue to two-way traffic

After months of construction cones and road work, College Avenue between Market Street and Massachusetts Avenue will soon open for two-way traffic.

City officials didn't provide a specific date for when the road will become fully available to vehicles traveling southbound. However, they said motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should expect the change to take place within coming weeks — likely by mid-February.

College Avenue currently is a one-way street, and traffic has been able to continue traveling northbound during the construction.

The $3.6 million project to convert College from a one-way to a two-way street began in spring 2023. City officials said the work will enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists, reduce speeding from motorists in a heavily residential and commercial area, and provide southbound access to Interstate 65 South at the Washington Street on-ramp.

"With the addition of protected bike lanes, a multimodal corridor can take shape in a part town that has seen a lot of new residential units," Mayor Joe Hogsett said this week during a news conference at the Indianapolis Firefighter Local No. 416 on Mass Ave across from the Bottleworks. "Those who want to bike to work or to the new Bottleworks District have an added safety incentive."

In addition to dedicated dedicated bike lanes, the Department of Public Works also is installing rectangular rapid-flashing crosswalk signals. An estimated 9,200 vehicles pass through the stretch of roadway on a daily basis, according to state traffic count data. City officials say the project is in accordance with the city's Complete Streets policy which promote vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The city has plans to open several more one-way streets to two-way traffic. Brandon Herget, director of DPW, said those plans include another stretch of College Avenue — from Market to Virginia Avenue — and have identified a dozen road segments for future changes.

New York and Michigan street two-way conversions are expected to happen this construction season, Herget said. Also in the works are conversions to 29th and 30th street.

