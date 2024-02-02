City orders Muncie Inn closed; local organizations finding homes for residents

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Inn, a longtime hotel in central Muncie, has been ordered closed by city authorities because of building code violations, including a lack of heat in some rooms.

Mayor Dan Ridenour said the city is continuing to process residents of the inn and help those needing assistance to find a place to live. As of Thursday, many residents were still at the Inn as the effort to find them homes continues.

"There is a place for every person," Ridenour said of new places for residents to live.

Action was taken by the Muncie building commissioner after a Muncie Inn resident complained about a lack of heat on Jan. 19. That led to an inspection of the hotel, located at 414 N. Madison St., where inspectors found several rooms without heat.

According to the city's Facebook account, "There were multiple code violations, safety risks, and fire hazards."

It was built in 1963. When it opened more than 60 years ago it was part of the Travelodge chain of hotels.

The current owner, SIYA Hospitality, has been instructed to vacate the building, city officials said on social media.

In order to provide services for the people residing at the hotel, the city called on a group of local nonprofits that work to solve homeless issues. The group has been working to provide emergency shelter for some residents at the Muncie Mission and the Muncie YWCA. They have also been working to locate permanent housing for about 48 people who have been living at the hotel.

Ridenour said the residents included some children.

Frank Baldwin, president and CEO of the Muncie Mission, which is a member of the consortium of nonprofits, said other organizations involved in the effort include the Muncie YWCA, Meridian Health Services, A Better Way, Open Door Health Services, Christian Ministries, the Center Township trustee and the city of Muncie.

The Muncie Inn situation is a special challenge, Baldwin said, because residents there don't have the same protections as people who rent apartments and houses.

"It's a motel," Baldwin said. "There is no lease"

Federal programs designed to help renters don't apply to the situation, he said, but programs to aid the homeless can be used. The city is using American Rescue Plan funding to help pay for relocation along with state and federal funding through Indiana Housing and community development authority.

Staff at the Muncie Hub, a daytime service center for people experiencing homelessness, has been working with Muncie Inn residents to process them into something called "the coordinated entry list" which is the first step or getting residents into better housing, Baldwin said on Wednesday. Before moving, however, the people staying at the inn have to have all of their belongings checked for pests and cleaned before new landlords can accept them.

Bed bugs and roaches were in the Muncie Inn rooms. The consortium is bringing in heat-treating equipment for all the resident belongings to eradicate any of the hard-to-kill bed bugs before residents can move to a new home, he said.

The issue of homelessness has been growing in Muncie.

The number of local homeless people has been estimated at between 240 and 280 people, and Baldwin suspects that inflation, especially the rising price of food, has tipped some into homelessness, along with addiction and mental health problems.

The owners of the Muncie Inn have been cooperative with the effort, Ridenour said, noting that if the problems cited in the in building inspection are resolved, there is nothing to prevent the hotel from reopening.

A call to the Muncie Inn management by The Star Press was not returned.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

