City of Orlando apologizes after posting controversial Fourth of July statement

Orlando’s big fireworks display will shoot off at Lake Eola Park on Monday.

It’s one of the most anticipated events for the Fourth of July holiday.

The city is apologizing after it made a post online questioning why people would want to celebrate our country.

The post struck a chord with many in the city, from taxpayers to elected officials.

It’s clear that many people are upset with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

The city of Orlando took notice by posting on Facebook. Some found the post funny while others didn’t.

The city issued an apology for the post.

There is an abortion rights protest scheduled to happen in front of city hall at 10 a.m.

The Fourth of July celebration at Lake Eola starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

