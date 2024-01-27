City of Orlando to host 2024 Olympic Trials; see road closures
The City of Orlando is getting ready to host the U.S. Team Olympic Trials - Marathon.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
As officials prepare to welcome the Olympic hopefuls on Saturday, Feb. 3, residents and visitors must be aware of road closures that will impact their day.
Athletes will compete on the course that runs through the heart of downtown Orlando and nearby neighborhoods, including the Milk District, Lake Eola and the Business District.
The event collaborates with Track Shack, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, USA Track and Field and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Read: Orlando to host runners from across the country for the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials; what to know
Those who qualify will have a chance to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Some residents have received letters if the closure affects their home or business.
There will be specific zone and level numbers to help navigate the detours. Pedestrian crossings will also be available for people getting around Orlando.
Read: Orlando to host its first-ever US Olympic competition
The trails will be two races: the 2.2-mile and 8-mile loops around the city. People should expect the roads to be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For assistance, call the hotline at 407.385.1511 or email hello@orlando2024trials.com.
For additional information and maps, click here.
See a complete list of road closures below:
No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Magnolia Avenue between Robinson Street and Colonial Drive
Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue
Orange Avenue between Colonial Drive and Robinson Street
Amelia Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
Concord Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue
Livingston Street between Ruth Lane and Orange Avenue
No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Rosalind Avenue between South Lucerne Circle and Robinson Street
Anderson Street between Orange Avenue and Lake Underhill Road
South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
Robinson Street between Orange Avenue and Summerlin Avenue
Jefferson Street between Palmetto to Orange Avenue
Washington Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
Palmetto Avenue between Magnolia Boulevard and Jefferson Street
Church Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
Central Boulevard between South Eola Drive and Orange Avenue
Robinson Street between Summerlin Avenue and Rosalind Avenue
Eola Drive between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard
Pine Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue
Wall Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue
North Court Avenue between Church Street and Washington Street
South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road
Jackson Street between Rosalind Ave to Orange Avenue
Crystal Lake Drive between Anderson Street and Livingston Street
Livingston Street between Crystal Lake Drive and Bumby Avenue
Bumby Avenue between Livingston and Robinson Street
Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive
The intersection of Gore Street and Orange Avenue
Lucerne Circle between Main Lane and Delaney Avenue
Lake Underhill Road between Anderson Street and South Street
Primrose Drive between Anderson Street and South Street
Bumby Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
S Mills Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
Summerlin Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street
Maguire Boulevard between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
Primrose Drive between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
Festival Way between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
Graham Avenue between Livingston Street and Robinson Street
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.