City of Orlando to host 2024 Olympic Trials; see road closures

The City of Orlando is getting ready to host the U.S. Team Olympic Trials - Marathon.

As officials prepare to welcome the Olympic hopefuls on Saturday, Feb. 3, residents and visitors must be aware of road closures that will impact their day.

Athletes will compete on the course that runs through the heart of downtown Orlando and nearby neighborhoods, including the Milk District, Lake Eola and the Business District.

The event collaborates with Track Shack, the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, USA Track and Field and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Those who qualify will have a chance to represent Team USA in the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Some residents have received letters if the closure affects their home or business.

There will be specific zone and level numbers to help navigate the detours. Pedestrian crossings will also be available for people getting around Orlando.

The trails will be two races: the 2.2-mile and 8-mile loops around the city. People should expect the roads to be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For assistance, call the hotline at 407.385.1511 or email hello@orlando2024trials.com.

See a complete list of road closures below:

No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Magnolia Avenue between Robinson Street and Colonial Drive

Colonial Drive between Orange Avenue and Magnolia Avenue

Orange Avenue between Colonial Drive and Robinson Street

Amelia Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue

Concord Street between Magnolia Avenue and Orange Avenue

Livingston Street between Ruth Lane and Orange Avenue

No vehicle access or cross traffic between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Rosalind Avenue between South Lucerne Circle and Robinson Street

Anderson Street between Orange Avenue and Lake Underhill Road

South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road

Robinson Street between Orange Avenue and Summerlin Avenue

Jefferson Street between Palmetto to Orange Avenue

Washington Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Palmetto Avenue between Magnolia Boulevard and Jefferson Street

Church Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Central Boulevard between South Eola Drive and Orange Avenue

Robinson Street between Summerlin Avenue and Rosalind Avenue

Eola Drive between Robinson Street and Central Boulevard

Pine Street between Rosalind Avenue and Orange Avenue

Wall Street between Magnolia Boulevard and Rosalind Avenue

North Court Avenue between Church Street and Washington Street

South Street between Orange Avenue to Lake Underhill Road

Jackson Street between Rosalind Ave to Orange Avenue

Crystal Lake Drive between Anderson Street and Livingston Street

Livingston Street between Crystal Lake Drive and Bumby Avenue

Bumby Avenue between Livingston and Robinson Street

Robinson Street between Bumby Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive

The intersection of Gore Street and Orange Avenue

Lucerne Circle between Main Lane and Delaney Avenue

Lake Underhill Road between Anderson Street and South Street

Primrose Drive between Anderson Street and South Street

Bumby Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

S Mills Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

Summerlin Avenue between Anderson Street and South Street

Maguire Boulevard between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Primrose Drive between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Festival Way between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

Graham Avenue between Livingston Street and Robinson Street

