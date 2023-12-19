City of Orlando will take lead on Pulse memorial, launch new fund

ORLANDO, Fla. — The onePulse Foundation sent its final email to stakeholders Monday evening, confirming the city of Orlando will lead the construction of a memorial to the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

In a letter to survivors and family members of victims of the 2016 terror attack, the onePulse Foundation said communication will from now on come from the city as it pushes to build a memorial on South Orange Avenue where 49 people died in a mass shooting.

“(T)his will be the final email sent from the foundation and all future emails will come from the City of Orlando,” the letter read.

The move comes after the onePulse board of directors voted to disband the organization last month amid public scrutiny for its minimal progress on a museum and memorial, and the leadership turmoil that encumbered the charity from obtaining the memorial site. The property, the former site of the Pulse nightclub, was previously owned by the founder of the organization, Barbara Poma.

Concern over the disarray from family members of victims and survivors prompted the city to step in and purchase the land just a few months ago.

According to the Monday letter, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has met with onePulse Foundation board members to learn how the city can pick up from where the foundation left off. Part of that includes obtaining design work for the memorial and launching a fund called the Orlando United Pulse Memorial Fund, according to the letter.

The onePulse Foundation said the city intends to ensure the annual remembrance ceremony and the CommUNITY Rainbow Run will continue in 2024.

“Looking ahead, Mayor Dyer believes the best approach to creating a memorial at the Pulse site is for the City of Orlando to lead the process,” the letter reads.

“The City of Orlando remains committed to working with the families of the victims and the survivors to ensure that the memorial honors the lives taken, those impacted by the tragedy and pays tribute to the resiliency of Orlando. The City of Orlando is finalizing a process for engaging and communicating with victims’ families, survivors and first responders as part of this process.”

_____