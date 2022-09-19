City of Orlando reaffirms downtown security efforts after 2 people injured in shooting

Orlando police say they’ve arrested a man they believe is responsible for shooting two people downtown on Sunday.

Orlando police said just before 12 a.m. Sunday they found two victims with non-life-threatening injuries on South Court Avenue. Police said they arrested Wulner Durand, 32, on charges related to the shooting.

The shooting comes less than 60 days after seven people were shot downtown in July. The most recent shooting led the city to reaffirms its commitment to bring more security downtown.

The city said checkpoints that were installed after the July shooting will remain up. While they were never meant to be permanent, city officials said they’re working on a downtown master plan and will hold a workshop next week to talk about additional long-term strategies.

You can read the city’s full statement below:

“We have made significant investments to ensure our downtown is a thriving economic hub and a vibrant destination for our residents and visitors to enjoy our world-class amenities and unique businesses that provide for a high quality of life, with safety an important component in this effort.

This includes the launch of our Orlando Connect and the Safety Awareness For Everyone (SAFE) program. With Orlando Connect, residents and businesses can integrate with city-owned cameras so that officers can access this footage to assist them in responding to public safety situations before they even arrive on scene; increasing safety, efficiency, and effectiveness for officers and the community. This technology transforms the way police officers can respond to, solve, and deter crime. Businesses and residents interested in joining the program can learn more at orlando.gov/orlandoconnect.

Furthermore, we are encouraging downtown businesses to join the Safety Awareness For Everyone (S.A.F.E.) program. This is an opportunity for grant funding for safety measures that can help deter crime, including the purchase of security cameras (as well identification scanners and metal detectors) to help further participation in the Orlando Connect program and enhance safety in the downtown core. For more information on S.A.F.E, click here .

Additionally, on September 26, the proposed amendment to the downtown ordinance will go before city council for its second reading and adoption. This change in our code further enhances visitor safety that is aimed at securing private parking lots, making adjustments to our noise ordinance and requiring new late-night businesses to go through a process that requires them to have a safety plan.

This effort remains ongoing as part of our work on the Downtown Master Plan, which will take the big, transformational ideas from our DTO Outlook Plan into implementable strategies that will further ensure the long-term success of Downtown. We will be holding a workshop on the Downtown Master Plan September 26 at 10 am before the City Council meeting.

There are no current plans to expand the coordinated entry points to Sunday, however, they will remain in effect on Fridays and Saturday nights. The entry points have weapon detection systems that include K9s, but do not currently have metal detectors.”

